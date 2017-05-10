Jose Berrios is dominating Triple-A a...

Jose Berrios is dominating Triple-A again, so what are the Twins waiting for?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TwinCities

Just because Jose Berrios continues to toil at Triple-A Rochester while Hector Santiago is dealing in the majors, that doesn't mean the mentoring process has stopped. If anything, the two key cogs on Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic runner-up from this spring have had even more to discuss as Berrios tries to stay patient while showing Twins officials he is ready for another shot at the game's top level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr 16 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC