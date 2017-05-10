Jose Berrios is dominating Triple-A again, so what are the Twins waiting for?
Just because Jose Berrios continues to toil at Triple-A Rochester while Hector Santiago is dealing in the majors, that doesn't mean the mentoring process has stopped. If anything, the two key cogs on Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic runner-up from this spring have had even more to discuss as Berrios tries to stay patient while showing Twins officials he is ready for another shot at the game's top level.
