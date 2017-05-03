In progress: Brent Hershey fantasy chat
In progress: Brent Hershey fantasy chat BaseballHQ.com GM answers your questions from a fantasy and an analytic point of view. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2puWNwj With the baseball season a month old, fantasy owners are looking to figure out which fast starts are facts and which ones are flukes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr 16
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC