Hughes, Twins burned by KC HRs in G1 loss

Salvador Perez , Jorge Bonifacio and Brandon Moss homered to help power the Royals to a 6-4 win over the Twins in the opener of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday at Target Field. Perez was the first to go deep with a two-run homer in the second, while Bonifacio smacked a two-run shot in the fourth and was followed by a solo shot from Moss.

