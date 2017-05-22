Gleeman and The Geek #311: Rain, Rain...

Gleeman and The Geek #311: Rain, Rain, Go Away

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AaronGleeman.com

Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included Jose Berrios ' dominant 11-strikeout start, rainouts and doubleheaders making life difficult for the Twins' pitching staff, Robbie Grossman 's on-base skills and overall role, Kennys Vargas ' pinch-hit homer, the Twins' young lineup and prospect breakthroughs, what is now a three-way battle for the no. 1 pick, and why Miguel Sano 's batting average on balls in play is both good and bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AaronGleeman.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC