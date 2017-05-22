Gleeman and The Geek #311: Rain, Rain, Go Away
Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included Jose Berrios ' dominant 11-strikeout start, rainouts and doubleheaders making life difficult for the Twins' pitching staff, Robbie Grossman 's on-base skills and overall role, Kennys Vargas ' pinch-hit homer, the Twins' young lineup and prospect breakthroughs, what is now a three-way battle for the no. 1 pick, and why Miguel Sano 's batting average on balls in play is both good and bad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AaronGleeman.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC