Gleeman and The Geek #311: Rain, Rain, Go Away

Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included Jose Berrios ' dominant 11-strikeout start, rainouts and doubleheaders making life difficult for the Twins' pitching staff, Robbie Grossman 's on-base skills and overall role, Kennys Vargas ' pinch-hit homer, the Twins' young lineup and prospect breakthroughs, what is now a three-way battle for the no. 1 pick, and why Miguel Sano 's batting average on balls in play is both good and bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AaronGleeman.com.