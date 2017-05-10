Former Indians exec Derek Falvey living the busy life of an MLB boss with Minnesota Twins

When he wasn't elbow-deep in World Series preparation last fall, Derek Falvey was studying up on the Twins' organization. How could he implement a new culture at Target Field? How could the Twins boost their defense and enrich their farm system? But most importantly at the time, how could the Indians stymie a vaunted Cubs lineup and how could the Tribe expose whatever minimal flaws Chicago possessed? It was an exhausting, yet thrilling ride for Falvey, who was named the Twins' chief baseball officer at the end of last regular season, following a stint in the Indians' front office.

