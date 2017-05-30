Farm Report: Felix Jorge throws 7 shutout innings
Not a ton of offense today, as the Indians righty held the Red Wings to just 3 hits and 1 run in 6.1 innings. That run came in the 7th, when 1B Niko Goodrum's double was followed by LF Tommy Field's single.
