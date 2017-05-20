Escobar's homer, 4 RBIs lead Twins pa...

Escobar's homer, 4 RBIs lead Twins past White Sox

1 hr ago

Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer then added a fourth RBI with a double as the Minnesota Twins outlasted the struggling Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Thursday night. Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano crushed solo shots and Joe Mauer singled in a run for Minnesota, which hung on to deal the White Sox a season-high fifth straight loss after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

