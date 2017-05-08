Chaos returns as Twins finding little relief from their bullpen
The Twins starting rotation has only three concrete members at the moment, with what-ifs and we'll-sees filling out their plans for the other two spots. The bullpen, one of the reasons for surprise and optimism though the first four weeks of the season, melted down during last week's six-game homestand, with Boston's 10-run ninth inning Sunday the final inferno.
