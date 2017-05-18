Berrios dazzles as Twins salvage doub...

Berrios dazzles as Twins salvage doubleheader split

Jose Berrios allowed two hits and struck out 11 over 7 2/3 innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0, salvaging the second game of an interleague doubleheader between the first-place teams in the AL Central and NL West Berrios dazzles as Twins salvage doubleheader split Jose Berrios allowed two hits and struck out 11 over 7 2/3 innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0, salvaging the second game of an interleague doubleheader between the first-place teams in the AL Central and NL West Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qzk9BN MINNEAPOLIS - If the pitching-starved Minnesota Twins are going to continue their surprising run to begin the 2017 season, they're going to need Jose Berrios to be a key part of their starting rotation.

