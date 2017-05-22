After 40 games: Five Twins comparisons with the very ugly 2016
We're not going to let ourselves get too carried away with the Twins being in first place one-quarter of the way into this season. But there are a few interesting nuggets to point out when comparing this season's team to the pathetic 2016 version that actually had to improve its winning percentage after the first 40 games to finish with 103 losses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
