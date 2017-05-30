A rare lapse in command costs Berrios

One common thread among the three electric starts turned in by Twins right-hander Jose Berrios since getting called up from Triple-A Rochester on May 13, was his ability to get ahead of hitters and locate his pitches for strikes. Berrios had improved his first-pitch strike rate from last year's 55.2 percent to 65.8 percent, while throwing 65.9 percent of his pitches for strikes, making him look like a different pitcher than in 2016, when he posted an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts as a rookie.

