Avisail Garcia went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto homered and the Chicago White Sox handed the Minnesota Twins their first loss of the season with a 6-2 victory White Sox hand Twins first loss with 6-2 win Avisail Garcia went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto homered and the Chicago White Sox handed the Minnesota Twins their first loss of the season with a 6-2 victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ojVRuD Chicago White Sox designated hitter Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Justin Haley during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.