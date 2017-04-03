White Sox hand Twins first loss with ...

White Sox hand Twins first loss with 6-2 win

16 hrs ago

" Avisail Garcia went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto homered as the Chicago White Sox handed the Minnesota Twins their first loss of the Major League Baseball season with a 6-2 victory on Saturday. Garcia fell a double shy of the cycle.

