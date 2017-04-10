White Sox at Twins: a series preview

We're three series into the season and the Twins are 6-3 and tied for first place in the AL Central, which is a surprise to many. This weekend they'll be returning to Target Field to take on the White Sox , who are 4-4 and in third place in the central, which is a surprise to me because the White Sox are supposed to be really bad this year , not a .500 ball club.

