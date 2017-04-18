Wednesday's Cleveland Indians-Minnesota Twins game postponed; rescheduled as DH on June 17
The game between the Indians and Twins scheduled for Wednesday night at Target Field has been postponed by rain. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 17. Trevor Bauer was scheduled to face rookie left-hander Adalberto Mejia on Wednesday night after the Indians won the first two games of the series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr 16
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC