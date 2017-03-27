Ventura's absence will be felt as Royals open vs. Twins

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton high-fives Joe Mauer after his two run home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a spring training baseball game at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla., Thursday, March 30, 2017. MINNEAPOLIS - When the Kansas City Royals take their places along the third-base line in Minnesota for the introductory ritual of opening day, the absence of their former teammate will surely be felt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.