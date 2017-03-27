Ventura's absence will be felt as Roy...

Ventura's absence will be felt as Royals open vs. Twins

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton high-fives Joe Mauer after his two run home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a spring training baseball game at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla., Thursday, March 30, 2017. MINNEAPOLIS - When the Kansas City Royals take their places along the third-base line in Minnesota for the introductory ritual of opening day, the absence of their former teammate will surely be felt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC