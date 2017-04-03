Twins-style optimism: 'It can't get a...

Twins-style optimism: 'It can't get any worse than losing 103 games'

Read more: Star Tribune

Cars and fans lined up outside of Target Field early Monday morning in anticipation of free bratwursts, peanuts and Opening Day. The Twins' annual Breakfast on the Plaza fed thousands of hungry supporters driving by the stadium or hanging out in Target Plaza more than nine hours before the first pitch.

