Twins relievers aim to bond over road dinners
While the Twins' new front office embraces analytics, they also value leadership and chemistry, and it's one reason they signed veteran relievers Matt Belisle and Craig Breslow . Belisle, 36, and Breslow, 36, have both served as leaders and mentors to their fellow relievers since Spring Training, and with the help of closer Brandon Kintzler , the bullpen is looking to start a tradition this year, dining together as a group in each road city.
