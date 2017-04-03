Twins relievers aim to bond over road...

Twins relievers aim to bond over road dinners

5 hrs ago

While the Twins' new front office embraces analytics, they also value leadership and chemistry, and it's one reason they signed veteran relievers Matt Belisle and Craig Breslow . Belisle, 36, and Breslow, 36, have both served as leaders and mentors to their fellow relievers since Spring Training, and with the help of closer Brandon Kintzler , the bullpen is looking to start a tradition this year, dining together as a group in each road city.

