Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke to undergo elbow surgery

Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke has been diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow and will undergo surgery, the team announced Tuesday. Moved to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, O'Rourke visited Texas Rangers team physician Keith Meister for a second opinion on what originally had been diagnosed as a strained flexor pronator mass near his throwing elbow.

