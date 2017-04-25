Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke to undergo elbow surgery
Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke has been diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow and will undergo surgery, the team announced Tuesday. Moved to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, O'Rourke visited Texas Rangers team physician Keith Meister for a second opinion on what originally had been diagnosed as a strained flexor pronator mass near his throwing elbow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr 16
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC