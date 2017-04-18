Twins recall Vargas, Boshers from Triple-A

After placing right-hander Justin Haley on the 10-day disabled list and optioning left-hander Adalberto Mejia to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, the Twins recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas and left-handed reliever Buddy Boshers from Rochester on Sunday. The moves help the Twins get back to 12 pitchers, while they'll stick with a four-man rotation until May 6 because of off-days.

