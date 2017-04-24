Twins place Santiago on bereavement list

The Twins recalled reliever Buddy Boshers from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, as left-hander Hector Santiago was placed on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother. Santiago's grandmother, Manuela "Nelly" Rivera, passed away Tuesday at the age of 80, and he'll miss this weekend's series against the Royals before returning to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the A's.

