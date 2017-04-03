Twins OF starting to jell
Slipping in transition upon realizing he overestimated the distance and needing to charge forward, Minnesota's centerfielder used his fast feet at full power to reach the launch zone in time for a lunging catch of the sinking liner by the Royals' Paulo Orlando . "The outfielders, we've got this little thing: Nothing falls but raindrops," Buxton said after Monday's 7-1 win over the Royals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC