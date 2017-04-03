Twins OF starting to jell

Slipping in transition upon realizing he overestimated the distance and needing to charge forward, Minnesota's centerfielder used his fast feet at full power to reach the launch zone in time for a lunging catch of the sinking liner by the Royals' Paulo Orlando . "The outfielders, we've got this little thing: Nothing falls but raindrops," Buxton said after Monday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.