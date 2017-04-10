Twins' Kepler makes Statcast five-sta...

Twins' Kepler makes Statcast five-star grab

10 hrs ago

The play had a catch probability of only 6 percent, per Statcast, as Kepler only had 2.7 seconds to cover 34 feet on the shallow liner hit by Smith off reliever Ryan Pressly . The ball had an exit velocity of 100.6 mph.

