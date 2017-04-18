Twins' Byron Buxton takes his slow start in stride
One of the most interesting aspects of Twins center fielder Byron Buxton's career is that he has been prone to extremely slow starts, whether it be in the minors or the majors. This season has been no different as Buxton has gotten off to an abysmal start, leading the league in strikeouts with 23 and hitting just .085 with four hits in 47 at-bats over 14 games.
