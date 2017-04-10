Twins 11, Tigers 5: Dongs destroy Det...

Twins 11, Tigers 5: Dongs destroy Detroit

Twins threatened to score in the 1st, Brian Dozier made his way to third base, but that's as far as he got. Tigers struck first, a Miguel Cabrera solo home run over Max Kepler 's head in the 1st and an RBI double by Jose Iglesias in the 2nd gave them a 2-0 lead.

