Torii Hunter makes successful broadcast debut for Minnesota Twins
Before making his Fox Sports North debut Friday night as a color analyst, Torii Hunter sought the advice of an old friend in the next booth at Target Field. Rod Allen, in his 15th year working Detroit Tigers TV broadcasts and his 19th year overall in the business, gave the former Tigers right fielder some valuable tips.
