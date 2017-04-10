Tigers vs. Twins Series Preview: Firs...

Tigers vs. Twins Series Preview: First place in the AL Central is on the line

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bless You Boys

Early season standings always make for good discussion fodder, but are rarely predictive of how the rest of the regular season will shake out. On this date last year, for instance, the respective American League division winners were all at .500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC