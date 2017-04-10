Tigers vs. Twins Preview: Tigers still trying to solve Hector Santiago

Remember Bruce Chen? The crafty lefthander pitched for 11 teams in his 17-year MLB career, but was known by Tigers fans largely for the six seasons he spent with the Kansas City Royals . Chen wasn't a world beater by any means - he managed a 4.62 ERA and 93 ERA+ in 1,532 career innings - but he somehow developed a reputation as a Tigers killer.

