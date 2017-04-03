Royals' bullpen implodes in 7-1 Opening Day loss
Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk for Minnesota during a dreadful seventh inning for Kansas City's bullpen as Ervin Santana and the Twins beat the Royals 7-1 on Monday for their first opening day victory in nine years. Mike Moustakas homered leading off the fourth for the Royals, but Sano responded in the bottom of the inning with a tying 425-foot drive into the second deck off Danny Duffy.
