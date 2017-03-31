Red Sox at Nationals exhibition cancelled because of rain
Red Sox at Nationals exhibition cancelled because of rain The Washington Nationals' exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox has been called off due to rain in Washington. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nruTOy Capitol Hill is seen on the distance as rain falls on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, early Friday, March 31, 2017.
