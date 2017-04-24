Pressbox View: Does the Buxton stop here?
Byron Buxton has already made this walk - back to the dugout after striking out - 190 times in 531 MLB plate appearances. If his struggles continue, at what point would the Twins send him back to the minor leagues? A first-round draft pick has the expected success in the minor leagues but struggles in his first stint in the majors and goes back down.
