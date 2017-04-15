MLB celebrates 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day1 hour, 46 minutes | MLB

The unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947. MLB celebrates 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day The unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.