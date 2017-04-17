Minnesota Twins sit slumping Byron Bu...

Minnesota Twins sit slumping Byron Buxton for second time this season

21 hrs ago

Struggling Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, off to a 4-for-43 start, was omitted from the starting lineup again Monday night with hard-throwing right-hander Danny Salazar starting for the Cleveland Indians. Max Kepler shifted over from right field to take Buxton's place in the field.

