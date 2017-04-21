Minnesota Twins' Phil Hughes hones missing changeup in between-starts session

Given an extra day between starts after Wednesday's rainout, Twins right-hander Phil Hughes had one main focus during his side session Friday: his erstwhile changeup. A key part of Hughes' 2-0 start on the road, the pitch proved elusive for him in Tuesday's loss to the Cleveland Indians, when it was admittedly "awful in the bullpen" and was quickly shelved.

