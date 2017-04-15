Minnesota Twins: MRI negative on Brian Dozier's inflamed right knee
The team's reigning MVP and top power source out of the leadoff spot told team trainers he felt a "heaviness" in his knee, according to Twins manager Paul Molitor, while trying to beat out a groundball to second in his final at-bat of Friday night's 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Dozier, coming off a 42-homer season that set the record for American League second basemen, was sent for medical evaluation on Saturday morning included a magnetic resonance imaging exam.
