Minnesota Twins: MRI negative on Brian Dozier's inflamed right knee

The team's reigning MVP and top power source out of the leadoff spot told team trainers he felt a "heaviness" in his knee, according to Twins manager Paul Molitor, while trying to beat out a groundball to second in his final at-bat of Friday night's 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Dozier, coming off a 42-homer season that set the record for American League second basemen, was sent for medical evaluation on Saturday morning included a magnetic resonance imaging exam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.