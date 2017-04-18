Minnesota Twins: Bert Blyleven's tip ...

Minnesota Twins: Bert Blyleven's tip helps Tyler Duffey fix problem against righty batters

Read more: TwinCities

A tip from Bert Blyleven, Twins television analyst and hall of fame pitcher, helped right-hander Tyler Duffey get off to an impressive start in his new bullpen role. After getting clocked by right-handed batters last season en route to a 6.43 earned run average, Duffey has moved to the third-base side of the pitching rubber.

