Leather goods: Twins outfield comes up big

16 hrs ago

A young and athletic outfield featuring Byron Buxton , Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario came up with its own slogan, saying nothing falls but raindrops. There were no raindrops at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night, but nothing else seemed to fall in either, as all three made impressive defensive plays to help back right-hander Phil Hughes in a that helped the Twins to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1987.

