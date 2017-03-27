Introducing the Las Vegas Nine

During Big League Weekend at Cashman Field, Chicago Cubs broadcasters Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies chatted about what a baseball town Las Vegas has become.They mentioned Kris Bryant, of course - and a couple of innings later the National League's reigning MVP from Bonanza High lit the fuse on a two-run bomb that might have detonated on Washington Avenue if not for a stiff crosswind.They mentioned Las Vegas High's Bryce Harper, who preceded Bryant as NL MVP with the Washington Nationals.They mentioned Bishop Gorman's Joey Gallo, another young swatting sultan who is trying to find his groove with the Texas Rangers.Had they put a pencil to their scorecard, they could have mentioned an entire roster of guys who played ball at Southern Nevada high schools on their way to the big leagues.To commemorate Opening Day of another baseball season, here is one idea of what a lineup card for the Las ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.