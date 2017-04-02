His career nearing a crossroads, Joe Mauer's place in Twins history seems secure
When Joe Mauer trots out to his position shortly before 3:10 on Monday afternoon, pounding his right fist into his first baseman's mitt and smoothing the Target Field dirt with his right foot in those calming semicircles, he will ascend yet another rung up the ladder of Twins franchise history. With his 13th Opening Day start in a Twins uniform, Mauer will join Harmon Killebrew, the beloved hall of famer who died in 2011, atop the Minnesota franchise list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC