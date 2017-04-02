His career nearing a crossroads, Joe ...

His career nearing a crossroads, Joe Mauer's place in Twins history seems secure

When Joe Mauer trots out to his position shortly before 3:10 on Monday afternoon, pounding his right fist into his first baseman's mitt and smoothing the Target Field dirt with his right foot in those calming semicircles, he will ascend yet another rung up the ladder of Twins franchise history. With his 13th Opening Day start in a Twins uniform, Mauer will join Harmon Killebrew, the beloved hall of famer who died in 2011, atop the Minnesota franchise list.

