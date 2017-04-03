Here's what it looks like when your t...

Here's what it looks like when your team gets swept by the Twins

9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The 'Royals internet' didn't take kindly to its team playing putrid baseball and getting swept by the Twins this week. Not only did the Royals get swept in their first series of the 2017 season, but they got swept by the freaking Minnesota Twins.

