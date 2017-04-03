Haley arrives on scene with dad still en route

Before Wednesday's game against the Royals, Twins right-hander Justin Haley received a text from his dad, Rich, who had booked a last-minute flight from Sacramento, Calif., to see his son potentially make his Major League debut. But the flight wasn't set to land until 4:30 p.m. CT, so Rich Haley wasn't going to be able to make it in time to join Justin Haley's wife, Casey, for the second game of the season, which had a 12:10 p.m. start time.

