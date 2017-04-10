Gleeman and The Geek #304: Reunited

Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included the Twins' excellent first week, reuniting at Tin Whiskers, rehashing the decision to carry 13 pitchers, debating the logic and mysticism behind the Twins' batting order, detailing the Baseball Prospectus event at Target Field , wondering about the struggles of Byron Buxton , talking way too much about Michael Tonkin , evaluating the Twins' improved defense, and discussing college tours. This week's show is sponsored by Casper mattresses , which offers a 100-day free trial with free shipping and returns.

