Garcia's 10th-inning homer leads Whit...

Garcia's 10th-inning homer leads White Sox over Twins 3-1

16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer in the 10th inning that led the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday. Leury Garcia doubled off Ryan Pressly leading off the 10th and advanced on Tyler Saladino's sacrifice.

