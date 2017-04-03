Free market: Brewers make use of waivers

Free market: Brewers make use of waivers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

When Nick Franklin joins the Brewers on Friday, he will join a long list of players to find their way to Miller Park via the waiver wire. to lead the Brewers' rebuild, he has acquired 16 players via waivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC