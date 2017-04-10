For second game, Gibson can't escape jam

For second game, Gibson can't escape jam

14 hrs ago

Twins starter Kyle Gibson seemed to be cruising along through three innings of work in Detroit on Wednesday before things got away from him with a five-run fourth inning, capped by a two-strike, two-out grand slam surrendered to Austin Romine . Gibson retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before that brutal frame knocked him out of the That is a similar pattern to what happened in his last start against Kansas City, in which he allowed two baserunners in the first four innings before losing his command in the fifth and sixth and allowing a pair of solo home runs.

