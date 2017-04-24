Farm Report: Mejia takes only two hits, makes no runs
Oh, yeah, Adalberto Mejia ! I kinda forgot about him! What's happened to my short-term memory? Anyhoo, AM held the Bats scoreless through seven innings, striking out six. Relievers Raul Fernandez and Trevor Hildenberger then promptly lost the game.
