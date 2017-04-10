Farm Report: Daniel Palka and Ben Pau...

Farm Report: Daniel Palka and Ben Paulsen both hit two dingers

13 hrs ago

Following up on yesterday's grand slam, LF Ben Paulsen hit another three-run home run for the Red Wings in the first game of their double header versus the Chiefs on Sunday. 1B Kennys Vargas and 2B Tommy Field were also big in the game, both going 2-for-4 with a double.

Chicago, IL

