Ervin Santana keeps Minnesota Twins hot streak going

15 hrs ago

Right-hander Ervin Santana pitched six innings of two-hit ball before yielding to a shaky but resilient bullpen, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Jorge Polanco finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run as Minnesota continued a hot start and won the rubber game of the series.

Chicago, IL

