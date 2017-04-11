Disinfect the clubhouse, Twins ask as they follow flu-stricken Red Sox in Detroit
At the Twins' request, the visiting clubhouse and broadcast booths at Comerica Park were disinfected after the flu-ridden Boston Red Sox left town on Monday. "What was the movie with Dustin Hoffman? Outbreak ?" Twins manager Paul Molitor said Tuesday morning.
