Club shooter's wife pleads not guilty to federal charges

The wife of the gunman in the Pulse nightclub massacre has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice. The hearing Wednesday was Salman's first appearance in court since she was transported from California to Florida last Thursday to face the charges.

